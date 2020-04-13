Vislink Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 566.7% Upside

Vislink Technologies found using ticker (VISL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 566.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.16 and the 200 day moving average is 0.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vislinktechnologies.com

Vislink Technologies designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions. The company develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment using coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology for real-time live broadcasting video transmissions under the IMT brand. It also offers satellite communication, cellular, and wireless camera systems and associated amplifier items, as well as microwave radio components under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology and changed its name to Vislink Technologies in February 2019. Vislink Technologies was founded in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

