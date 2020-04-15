Vislink Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 525.0% Upside

Vislink Technologies with ticker code (VISL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 525.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.16 and the 200 day MA is 0.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $13m. Find out more information at: http://www.vislinktechnologies.com

Vislink Technologies designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions. The company develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment using coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology for real-time live broadcasting video transmissions under the IMT brand. It also offers satellite communication, cellular, and wireless camera systems and associated amplifier items, as well as microwave radio components under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology and changed its name to Vislink Technologies in February 2019. Vislink Technologies was founded in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn