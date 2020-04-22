Vislink Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 488.2% Upside

Vislink Technologies with ticker code (VISL) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 488.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $13m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vislinktechnologies.com

Vislink Technologies designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions. The company develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment using coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology for real-time live broadcasting video transmissions under the IMT brand. It also offers satellite communication, cellular, and wireless camera systems and associated amplifier items, as well as microwave radio components under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology and changed its name to Vislink Technologies in February 2019. Vislink Technologies was founded in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

