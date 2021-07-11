Vishay Precision Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Vishay Precision Group found using ticker (VPG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have 44. Now with the previous closing price of 34.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day MA is 34.42 while the 200 day moving average is 33.17. The company has a market cap of $482m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://vpgsensors.com

Vishay Precision Group designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company’s product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, paper, and food industries. The company offers its products under the Vishay Foil Resistors, Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Pacific Instruments, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, BLH Nobel, KELK, GleebleVPG Onboard Weighing brands. Vishay Precision Group sells its products through field application engineers. Vishay Precision Group was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.