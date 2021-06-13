Vishay Precision Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Vishay Precision Group with ticker code (VPG) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 42.75. With the stocks previous close at 35.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $486m. Find out more information at: http://vpgsensors.com

Vishay Precision Group designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company’s product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, paper, and food industries. The company offers its products under the Vishay Foil Resistors, Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Pacific Instruments, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, BLH Nobel, KELK, GleebleVPG Onboard Weighing brands. Vishay Precision Group sells its products through field application engineers. Vishay Precision Group was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.