Vishay Intertechnology – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Vishay Intertechnology with ticker code (VSH) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 24.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,941m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vishay.com

The potential market cap would be $3,524m based on the market concensus.

Vishay Intertechnology manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. It offers semiconductor components, such as low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices; rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules; and standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The company also provides passive components, including resistors, inductors, and capacitors. Its semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. The company serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. Vishay Intertechnology was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.