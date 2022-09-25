Visa Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.3% Upside

Visa Inc. with ticker code (V) have now 35 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 296 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 260.67. With the stocks previous close at 185.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 206.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 209.96. The company has a market cap of $387,679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://usa.visa.com

The potential market cap would be $543,928m based on the market concensus.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.