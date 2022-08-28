Visa Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Visa Inc. found using ticker (V) now have 37 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 296 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 261.34. Now with the previous closing price of 209.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 207.08 while the 200 day moving average is 210.52. The market cap for the company is $427,572m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://usa.visa.com

The potential market cap would be $532,560m based on the market concensus.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.