Visa Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Visa Inc. with ticker code (V) now have 40 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 309 and 202 with the average target price sitting at 278.05. Now with the previous closing price of 227.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 235.04 and the 200 day MA is 229.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $493,540m. Company Website: http://usa.visa.com

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

