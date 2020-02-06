Virtu Financial, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Virtu Financial, Inc. found using ticker (VIRT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 17.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.48. The company has a market cap of $3,309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.virtu.com

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company’s Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.