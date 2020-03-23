Virtu Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Virtu Financial with ticker code (VIRT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 22.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 19.51 and the 200 day MA is 17.47. The company has a market cap of $3,930m. Visit the company website at: http://www.virtu.com

Virtu Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company’s Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

