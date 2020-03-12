Virtu Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential -16.3% Downside

Virtu Financial found using ticker (VIRT) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 20.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.15 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.3%. The 50 day MA is 18.4 while the 200 day moving average is 17.35. The market cap for the company is $4,726m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.virtu.com

Virtu Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company’s Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

