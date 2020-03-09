Virtu Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

Virtu Financial found using ticker (VIRT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 19.89. With the stocks previous close at 23.37 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -14.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.82 while the 200 day moving average is 17.22. The market cap for the company is $4,507m. Visit the company website at: http://www.virtu.com

Virtu Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company’s Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn