VirTra – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

VirTra found using ticker (VTSI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 78.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $17m. Find out more information at: http://www.virtra.com

VirTra develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems and changed its name to VirTra in October 2016. VirTra was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

