Virgin Money UK PLC 26.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Virgin Money UK PLC with ticker (LON:VMUK) now has a potential upside of 26.1% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Virgin Money UK PLC share price of 170 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 26.1%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 219 (52 week high) with an average of 2,796,753 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,384,488,357.

Virgin Money UK PLC is a United Kingdom-based full-service digital bank. The Company operates under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money brands. The Company operates under three commercial lines, which include Mortgages, Unsecured and Business. It offers various products and services to meet a range of customers, retail and business banking needs. Its products include current accounts, savings, loans, investments, insurance, cards, mortgages, pensions, private banking, and business accounts, among others. It provides car loans, home improvement loans, and debt consolidation loans. It offers investments in unit trusts and stocks and shares ISAs. Its insurance products include life insurance and travel insurance. The Company has a range of options available to support customers, including support through the United Kingdom government’s Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).



