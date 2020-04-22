Viking Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 293.2% Upside

Viking Therapeutics found using ticker (VKTX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 22.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 293.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.9 while the 200 day moving average is 6.56. The market cap for the company is $419m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vikingtherapeutics.com

Viking Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company’s lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase 2b-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

