Viking Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 288.4% Upside

Viking Therapeutics found using ticker (VKTX) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 22.1. With the stocks previous close at 5.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 288.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.83 while the 200 day moving average is 6.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $436m. Company Website: http://www.vikingtherapeutics.com

Viking Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company’s lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase 2b-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn