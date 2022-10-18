Videndum PLC 22.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Videndum PLC with ticker (LON:VID) now has a potential upside of 22.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,735 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Videndum PLC share price of 1,348 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,040 (52 week low) and 1,556 (52 week high) with an average of 104,029 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £607,432,322.



Videndum plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of branded hardware products and software solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes high performance products and solutions, including camera support, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, mobile power, bags, background and motion control, audio capture, and noise reduction equipment. The Company’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sound crews and enterprises. Its products and services include audio capture; backgrounds; bags; camera accessories; distribution, rental and services; Internet protocol video; lens control systems; prompters and other. The Company operates through three divisions: Media Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.







