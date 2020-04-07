Victrex plc 8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Victrex plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VCT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1740 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -8.0% from the opening price of 1891 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22 points and decreased 615 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2574 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1645 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,176.07 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,216.81. There are currently 86,560,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 507,596. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,666,288,046 GBP.

