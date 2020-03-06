Victrex plc 8.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Victrex plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VCT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1870 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -8.8% from the opening price of 2050 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 296 points and decreased 300 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2574 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1813.68 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,373.57 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,226.57. There are currently 86,545,771 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 296,653. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,732,646,335 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn