Victrex plc 27.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Victrex plc with ticker (LON:VCT) now has a potential upside of 27.5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Victrex plc share price of 1,667 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.5%. Trading has ranged between 1,522 (52 week low) and 2,540 (52 week high) with an average of 163,132 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,430,198,128.

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The Company develops polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The Company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Medical. The Industrial segment is focused on the Company’s energy and industrial, value-added resellers (VAR), automotive, aerospace and electronics markets. The Medical segment is focused on providing specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The Company’s subsidiaries include Victrex Manufacturing Limited, Invibio Limited, Invibio Knees Limited, Invibio Device Component, Manufacturing Limited and Juvora Limited.



