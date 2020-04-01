Victrex plc 26.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Victrex plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VCT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 2500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.8% from the opening price of 1972 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 92 points and decreased 522 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2574 GBX while the 52 week low is 1645 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,213.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,221.95. There are currently 86,560,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 503,337. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,602,233,337 GBP.

