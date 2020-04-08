Victrex plc 20.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Victrex plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VCT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.7% from today’s opening price of 1988 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 75 points and decreased 568 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2574 GBX while the 52 week low is 1645 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,170.67 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,216.19. There are currently 86,560,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 493,408. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,729,477,151 GBP.

