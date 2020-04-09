Victrex plc 19% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Victrex plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VCT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -19.0% from today’s opening price of 2098 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 134 points and decreased 452 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2574 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1645 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,165.87 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,215.82. There are currently 424,850,961 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 489,149. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,776,219,777 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn