Victrex plc 14.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Victrex plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VCT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1690 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.3% from the opening price of 1973 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 41 points and decreased 341 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2574 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1645 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,059.45 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,218.24. There are currently 86,581,726 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 289,809. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,690,075,291 GBP.

