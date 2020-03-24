Don't Miss
Victrex plc 10.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Victrex plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VCT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Victrex plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1750 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.1% from the opening price of 1946 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 300 points and decreased 554 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2574 GBX while the 52 week low is 1645 GBX.

Victrex plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,263.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,226.12. There are currently 86,545,771 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 462,658. Market capitalisation for LON:VCT is £1,683,315,245 GBP.

