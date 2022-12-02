Victoria PLC 51.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Victoria PLC with ticker (LON:VCP) now has a potential upside of 51.1% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 880 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Victoria PLC share price of 430 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 51.1%. Trading has ranged between 300 (52 week low) and 1,220 (52 week high) with an average of 610,755 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £511,754,005.



Victoria PLC is a United Kingdom-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring products. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, ceramic and porcelain tiles, underlay, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet accessories, flooring accessories, to the middle-to-upper segment of the market. The Company’s segments include: the sale of soft flooring products in United Kingdom (UK) & Europe; ceramic tiles in UK & Europe, and the sale of soft flooring products in Australia. The Company has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia. Its subsidiaries include Abingdon Flooring Limited, Avalon BV, Whitestone Carpets Holdings Limited, Victoria Bidco BV, Saloni UK Limited, Ceramiche Serra S.p.A, Stikatak Limited, Tacktrim Limited, Munster Carpets Limited, V-Line Carpets Limited, Primary Flooring Pty Limited, Quest Flooring Pty Ltd and Thomas Witter Carpets Limited.







