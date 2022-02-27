Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.4% Upside

Viad Corp with ticker code (VVI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 53.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.4%. The day 50 moving average is 39.15 and the 200 day moving average is 44.13. The company has a market cap of $722m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.viad.com

The potential market cap would be $1,115m based on the market concensus.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options. It also provides event management tools, such as online ordering capabilities, sponsorship management solutions, content management systems, and live event tracking; and audio-visual, including video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. In addition, the company offers a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.