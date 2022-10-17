Follow us on:

Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

Viad Corp with ticker code (VVI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 49.5. With the stocks previous close at 34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The day 50 moving average is 37.27 and the 200 day MA is 34.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $689m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.viad.com

The potential market cap would be $1,003m based on the market concensus.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

