Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Viad Corp found using ticker (VVI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 49.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The 50 day MA is 36.82 and the 200 day MA is 34.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $734m. Visit the company website at: https://www.viad.com

The potential market cap would be $1,045m based on the market concensus.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.