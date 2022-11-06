Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Viad Corp found using ticker (VVI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 49.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The 50 day MA is 35.7 and the 200 day moving average is 33.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $646m. Company Website: https://www.viad.com

The potential market cap would be $909m based on the market concensus.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

