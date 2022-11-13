Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Viad Corp found using ticker (VVI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 42 and has a mean target at 43.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The day 50 moving average is 34.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.66. The company has a market cap of $627m. Company Website: https://www.viad.com

The potential market cap would be $870m based on the market concensus.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.