Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Viad Corp with ticker code (VVI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 58.33. Now with the previous closing price of 47.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.15 and the 200 day moving average is 45.15. The market cap for the company is $1,045m. Visit the company website at: http://www.viad.com

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options. It also provides event management tools, such as online ordering capabilities, sponsorship management solutions, content management systems, and live event tracking; and audio-visual, including video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. In addition, the company offers a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.