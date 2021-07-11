Viad Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Viad Corp with ticker code (VVI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 56 and has a mean target at 56.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day MA is 48.05 and the 200 day moving average is 42. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,007m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.viad.com

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options. It also provides event management tools, such as online ordering capabilities, sponsorship management solutions, content management systems, and live event tracking; and audio-visual, including video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. In addition, the company offers a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.