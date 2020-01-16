Don't Miss
Viacom – Consenus Indicates Potential 201.5% Upside

Posted by: Amilia Stone 16th January 2020

Viacom found using ticker (VIA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $78.00 and $78. and has a mean target at $78.00. With the stocks previous close at $25.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 201.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and the 200 day moving average is $28.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,864m. Company Website: 0

