Vesuvius PLC 9.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Vesuvius PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VSVS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Vesuvius PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 420 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.8% from the opening price of 382.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 57.4 points and decreased 114.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 646 GBX while the year low share price is currently 323.6 GBX.

Vesuvius PLC has a 50 day moving average of 442.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 467.26. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,022,071. Market capitalisation for LON:VSVS is £927,551,196 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn