Vesuvius PLC 32.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Vesuvius PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VSVS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Vesuvius PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 590 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 32.2% from the opening price of 446.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.4 points and increased 24.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 646 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 331 GBX.

Vesuvius PLC has a 50 day moving average of 477.03 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 480.27. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 596,918. Market capitalisation for LON:VSVS is £1,248,126,861 GBP.