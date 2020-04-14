Vesuvius PLC 24% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Vesuvius PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VSVS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Vesuvius PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 480 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 24.0% from the opening price of 387 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 37 points and decreased 85 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 646 GBX while the 52 week low is 284 GBX.

Vesuvius PLC has a 50 day moving average of 404.67 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 450.93. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 963,835. Market capitalisation for LON:VSVS is £1,012,712,312 GBP.

