Vesuvius PLC 22.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Vesuvius PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VSVS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Vesuvius PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 565 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.8% from today’s opening price of 460.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 37.4 points and increased 94.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 646 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 331 GBX.

Vesuvius PLC has a 50 day moving average of 470.15 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 494.23. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 523,203. Market capitalisation for LON:VSVS is £1,266,025,985 GBP.