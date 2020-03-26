Vesuvius PLC 22.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Vesuvius PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VSVS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Vesuvius PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 415 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.1% from the opening price of 340 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 59.6 points and decreased 169.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 646 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 291.4 GBX.

Vesuvius PLC has a 50 day moving average of 432.01 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 463.73. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,079,850. Market capitalisation for LON:VSVS is £869,511,459 GBP.

