Vesuvius PLC 15.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Vesuvius PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VSVS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Vesuvius PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 480 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 15.4% from the opening price of 416 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22 points and decreased 81 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 646 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 323.6 GBX.

Vesuvius PLC has a 50 day moving average of 443.76 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at . There are currently 164,065,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 979,650. Market capitalisation for LON:VSVS is £1,038,749,237 GBP.

