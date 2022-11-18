Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Vesuvius PLC 10.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Vesuvius PLC with ticker (LON:VSVS) now has a potential upside of 10.2% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 425 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vesuvius PLC share price of 382 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.2%. Trading has ranged between 282 (52 week low) and 499 (52 week high) with an average of 435,134 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,023,994,816.

Vesuvius plc is engaged in molten metal flow engineering and technology, principally serving the steel and foundry industries. The Company’s segments include Steel and Foundry. The Steel Division operates as three business lines, Steel Flow Control, Advanced Refractories and Steel Sensors & Probes. The Steel Flow Control unit supplies the global steel industry with consumable ceramic products, systems, robotics, digital services and technical services. Steel Advanced Refractories unit provides solutions to its customers, including specialist refractory materials, advanced installation technologies (including robots) and lasers. Steel Sensors & Probes offers temperature sensors, oxygen, hydrogen and sublance probes, iron oxide and metal sampling for the steel, aluminum and foundry industries. Foundry Division is developing new filtration, feeding, mold coating and molten metal treatment products to support the manufacture of lighter-weight, higher-performance metals and components.



