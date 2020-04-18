Veru Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 164.4% Upside

Veru Inc. with ticker code (VERU) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 6 and has a mean target at 8.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 164.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.27 and the 200 day moving average is 2.99. The company has a market cap of $205m. Company Website: http://www.verupharma.com

Veru Inc., an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company’s oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Its urology specialty drug candidates are TADFIN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination of tablets and capsules for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms; and Tamsulosin XR capsules, which are tamsulosin capsules for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company’s commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condoms for the prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections; and PREBOOST 4% benzocaine wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation. Its customers primarily include international agencies, government health agencies, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies, which purchase and distribute FC2 for use in HIV/AIDS prevention and family planning programs; and telemedicine providers who sell into the prescription channel in the United States. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn