Vertu Motors Plc 62.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VTU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Vertu Motors Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 50 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 62.6% from today’s opening price of 30.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.55 points and decreased 9.25 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 43.33 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 30.23 GBX.

Vertu Motors Plc has a 50 day moving average of 37.05 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 37.88. There are currently 26,826,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 545,143. Market capitalisation for LON:VTU is £117,581,914 GBP.

