Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor with ticker code (VRTX) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 285 and 208 and has a mean target at 248.9. Now with the previous closing price of 229.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 224.55 and the 200 day moving average is 195.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $58,468m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vrtx.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-659 and VX-445 that are Phase III clinical trials; VX-121, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator corrector that is in Phase I/II clinical trial; VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for acute pain; CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases; and a novel drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix, Inc.; and Molecular Templates, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.