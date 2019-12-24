Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor found using ticker (VRTX) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 285 and 200 and has a mean target at 234.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 220.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day MA is 214.32 and the 200 day MA is 187.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $56,568m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vrtx.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-659 and VX-445 that are Phase III clinical trials; VX-121, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator corrector that is in Phase I/II clinical trial; VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for acute pain; CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases; and a novel drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies; Moderna Therapeutics; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem; Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix; and Molecular Templates The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.