Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor found using ticker (VRTX) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 224 calculating the average target price we see 267.91. Now with the previous closing price of 237.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day MA is 227.06 and the 200 day moving average is 212.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $58,460m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vrtx.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). The company markets TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CF transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-814, which is in Phase II clinical trial and VX-864 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; VX-147 for treating kidney diseases; and CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases. In addition, the company develops VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute, neuropathic, and musculoskeletal pain; and VX-561, a potentiator that is in Phase II clinical development; as well as evaluating VX-121, an additional corrector. It sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. The company has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Kymera Therapeutics Inc.; Parion Sciences; BioAxone Biosciences; Merck KGaA; Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Arbor Biotechnologies; Moderna Therapeutics; Genomics plc; X-Chem; Molecular Templates; and Ribometrix The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn