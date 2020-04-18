Vertex Energy, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 368.4% Upside

Vertex Energy, Inc found using ticker (VTNR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.67. Now with the previous closing price of 0.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 368.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.23. The market cap for the company is $24m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vertexenergy.com

Vertex Energy, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. It also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing segment gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery segment generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

