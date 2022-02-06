Verso Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Verso Corporation with ticker code (VRS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 23.5 with a mean TP of 29.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.82 while the 200 day moving average is 20.63. The company has a market cap of $775m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.versoco.com

The potential market cap would be $852m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.