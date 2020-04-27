Verra Mobility Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 82.9% Upside

Verra Mobility Corporation found using ticker (VRRM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 9 and has a mean target at 12.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.37 while the 200 day moving average is 13.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,187m. Company Website: http://www.verramobility.com

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn